Firm management woes trump pay as top reason partners leave - report

Partners who left their law firms for a gig elsewhere cited a lack of confidence in management most frequently as the reason for their move, while compensation was not as strong of an incentive to move, according to report released by Major, Lindsey & Africa on Tuesday.

The legal recruiting firm’s 2020 Lateral Partner Satisfaction Survey said 44% of lateral partner hires cited “lack of confidence in firm management/strategy” as a reason they left their old firm. Lack of support to build their practice was the second most common reason for lateral moves at 35%, followed by cultural mismatch and compensation at 31% each.

