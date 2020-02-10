IN BRIEF: Trump budget again aims to defund Legal Services Corp

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called for a defunding of Legal Services Corp in his budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, the fourth year in a row his administration has aimed to shutter the nonprofit, which promotes access to civil legal aid to low-income Americans.

The White House in its budget proposal designated $18.2 million as costs to close LSC, which doles out grants to dozens of nonprofits each year but does not directly provide legal services. It said nonprofits would develop new ways of providing affordable legal services, such as pro bono or law school clinics, without LSC’s funding, and that the elimination would give greater control to state and local governments who better understand community needs.

