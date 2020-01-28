IN BRIEF: Former Aegon Netherlands GC joins litigation funder

The former general counsel and director of Aegon Netherlands, a financial services conglomerate, on Monday announced that he has joined Omni Bridgeway and IMF Bentham Ltd, two litigation funders who recently merged, as a director.

Maarten Van Luyn said in a LinkedIn post on Monday that after more than seven years at Aegon Netherlands he is “taking on a new challenge” as director for collective redress for Omni Bridgeway and IMF Bentham, based in Amsterdam. Aegon Netherlands spokesman Alexander Kuipers on Tuesday said van Luyn has been suceeded by Anne-Marie Roth.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37BoGGM