Ex-Big Law partner found guilty in cryptocurrency fraud trial

A Manhattan federal jury on Thursday convicted a Big Law attorney over his role in an alleged multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme involving the sale of a fraudulent cryptocurrency, OneCoin Ltd.

Mark Scott, 51, of Coral Gables, Florida, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit bank fraud following a three-week trial before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34aCrKR