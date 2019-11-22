Westlaw News
November 22, 2019 / 3:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-Big Law partner found guilty in cryptocurrency fraud trial

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

A Manhattan federal jury on Thursday convicted a Big Law attorney over his role in an alleged multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme involving the sale of a fraudulent cryptocurrency, OneCoin Ltd.

Mark Scott, 51, of Coral Gables, Florida, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit bank fraud following a three-week trial before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34aCrKR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below