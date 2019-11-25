Wachtell and Quinn Emanuel counsel eBay on $4.05 bln StubHub sale

EBay Inc on Monday said lawyers from Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Quinn Emanuel advised it on its agreement to sell ticketing unit StubHub to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd for $4.05 billion in cash.

The San Jose-based ecommerce giant’s legal advisers were led by New York-based Wachtell partners Daniel Neff, Karessa Cain and Raaj Narayan, according to eBay outside spokesman Dan Zacchei of communications firm Sloane & Company.

