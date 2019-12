U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped Anna Manasco, a partner at law firm Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, to fill an opening Alabama federal judge spot.

If confirmed, Manasco will serve as a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, the Trump administration said in a statement on Wednesday. Judge Karon Bowdre is set to retire from that court in April 2020.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ExGmGr