Former associate GC sues Miami Heat alleging FMLA violations

Miami Heat Ltd Partnership has been hit with a lawsuit by its former associate general counsel, who is accusing the basketball organization of discriminating against her and firing her because she took family leave to take care of her new baby.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Miami federal court, Vered Yakovee alleged that the Miami Heat and co-defendant Basketball Properties Ltd (“The Heat Group”) violated the federal Family Leave Act by terminating her in December and asked to be reinstated to a position comparable to her former role and for damages for lost wages and benefits.

