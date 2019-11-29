MiMedx taps new top lawyer as it settles SEC case

MiMedx Group Inc has hired a lawyer with corporate compliance experience as its new general counsel, the Marietta, Georgia-based biotech company, which has faced federal investigations into its accounting practices, said on Tuesday.

William Hulse will join MiMedx, which sells biologic products including skin grafts and amniotic fluid, as general counsel and secretary on December 2, the company said in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/35LKTk8