NALP report shows slow progress for law firm gender, racial diversity

Associate classes at U.S. law firms were slightly more diverse in 2019 than in recent prior years, according to a report released on Wednesday from the National Association for Law Placement, though women and people of color are still underrepresented at the partner level.

NALP’s annual report on U.S. law firm demographics found that in 2019 25.44% of associates were people of color versus 24.22% in 2018. Almost 47% of associates were women, up from approximately 45.9% in 2018.

