Westlaw News
January 29, 2020 / 1:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Ogletree taps ex-NFL player, Ohio atty as managing director

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, one of the largest management-side labor and employment law firms, has tapped its former Cleveland managing shareholder and ex-National Football League player John Gerak as managing director of its eastern U.S. offices.

Ogletree has another managing director, Torrance, California-based Joseph Beachboard, as well as a managing shareholder, Raleigh-based C. Matthew Keen, alongside whom Gerak will work, the firm said in a statement announcing his appointment on Monday. Gerak succeeds Indianapolis-based Charles Baldwin, the firm said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RATmm3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
