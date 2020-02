Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has released its 2019 financial results, showing double-digit increases for both profit per equity partner and revenue.

The San Francisco-founded law firm’s PPEP grew 14.3% in 2019 to more than $2.27 million in 2019, it said on Monday. Revenue increased to nearly $1.16 billion, a 10.8% increase from 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vlXEFc