Lawyer lied to Hyundai Construction emissions investigation: indictment

An Illinois lawyer has been charged with lying to a grand jury during a investigation into whether a unit of the world’s biggest shipbuilding company South Korea-based Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd sold construction vehicles with diesel engines that did not meet U.S. emissions standards.

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday announced the case against John Lee, a lawyer at Lee & Breen who had been outside counsel on a variety of matters for Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc.

