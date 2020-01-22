Ex-client sues Perkins Coie for $150 mln over alleged patent filing fraud

Muzik Inc, an ex-client of Perkins Coie, has sued the law firm for malpractice and fraud, alleging that an attorney who represented it while working at that firm failed to file its patent applications and then lied about it, costing the company “hundreds of millions of dollars” in lost royalties, among other things.

Muzik asked a Manhattan state court to order Perkins Coie to pay the company at least $150 million in damages, plus attorneys’ fees and costs.

