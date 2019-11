Commission-free stock trading startup Robinhood has hired the former general counsel of Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp to lead its legal team.

The Menlo Park, California-based company on Thursday said that Anne Hoge will oversee its global legal functions and serve as a member of its leadership team as its chief legal officer.

