By Caroline Spiezio Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday said it swiped two labor and employment partners from Sidley Austin, including Ami Wynne, the head of the firm’s global labor and employment practice.

Wynne and Jonathan Lotsoff started their new gigs at Morgan Lewis’ Chicago office on Wednesday, they said in an interview with Reuters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tx8UxM