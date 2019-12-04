Woodbridge investors sue Sidley, 8 other firms

Investors in Woodbridge Group of Companies, a property company federal prosecutors have alleged was a $1.3-billion Ponzi scheme, have sued nine law firms including Sidley Austin, who they say aided and abetted the fraud.

The plaintiffs, a group of more than 4,600 Woodbridge investors, are seeking more than $1 billion in damages in total from the firms, according to the complaint filed in California state court in Los Angeles on Monday.

