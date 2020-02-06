IN BRIEF: Snap's GC compensation hit nearly $9.1 mln in 2019

The general counsel of Snap Inc received a total compensation of nearly $9.1 million in 2019, up from $944,355 in 2018, the photo messaging app company said in a filing, a massive boost that is tied to some of his stock grants vesting.

GC Michael O’Sullivan’s 2019 compensation included more than $8.5 million in stock awards, up from $426,415 in 2018. It also included $500,000 in salary, which was the same in 2018, and $15,830 in other compensation, which decreased slightly from $17,940 in 2018, according to Snap’s Wednesday 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

