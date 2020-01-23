IN BRIEF: Squire Patton Boggs launches in Milan with four partners

Squire Patton Boggs on Thursday announced its plans to open an office in Milan with four partners it swiped from Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle as it aims to grow its presence in Italy.

The Milan office is expected to “formally open in the coming weeks,” Squire Patton Boggs spokesman Angelo Kakolyris said in an email to Reuters on Thursday. New hire Galileo Pozzoli will be its managing partner tasked with growing Squire Patton Boggs’ practices in Italy and Africa, the firm said in a statement.

