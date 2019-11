By Caroline Spiezio Steptoe & Johnson said on Thursday that Norton Rose Fulbright’s top white-collar criminal defense lawyer has rejoined the firm as a regulatory litigation partner.

Michael Edney had been a partner at Steptoe in Washington D.C. before his more than three year stint at Norton Rose, where he had been chair of the law firm’s white-collar criminal defense practice group.

