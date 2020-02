A digital rights attorney who has represented the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Buzzfeed Inc and the Freedom of the Press Foundation has joined Twitter as its director, product counsel.

Marcia Hofmann, who in 2013 founded a tech and digital rights focused law firm she eventually named Zeitgeist Law, according to her LinkedIn profile, announced her new gig in a Twitter post on Monday.

