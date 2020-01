Ventas Inc, a U.S. healthcare real-estate investment trust, has swiped Assurant Inc’s legal chief Carey Roberts to serve as its general counsel.

Roberts will join Chicago-based Ventas sometime in the first quarter of 2020, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. She will report to Ventas’ chief executive officer Debra Cafaro, the statement said.

