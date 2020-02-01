N.Y. judge tosses Wachtell lawsuit against ex-client CVR

A state judge in Manhattan has thrown out Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz’s lawsuit against its former client CVR Energy Inc, marking the latest chapter in a long-running legal saga sparked by billionaire investor Carl Icahn’s hostile takeover of the company in 2012.

Judge O. Peter Sherwood said in an order filed on Thursday that Wachtell failed to prove its allegations that Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR breached a confidentiality agreement and that it misused subpoenas to obtain information in order to sue the law firm for malpractice.

