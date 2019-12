Weil Gotshal & Manges has hired former U.S. Assistant Solicitor General Zachary Tripp to co-head its appellate practice in Washington D.C, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

Tripp, in an interview with Reuters on Monday, said he had been looking to join a law firm where his “experience arguing cases in front of the court would really add value and help to build out a strength for the group.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sG9Orb