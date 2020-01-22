Two founding partners leave litigation boutique Wilkinson Walsh

Litigation boutique Wilkinson Walsh & Eskovitz has shortened its name to Wilkinson Walsh following the departure of two of its founding partners, Brant Bishop and Sean Eskovitz, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bishop and Eskovitz “each reached their decisions independently and for their own reasons, and we wish them the very best as they take time to explore what they want to do next,” the firm said in its statement. Its name change became effective on Tuesday.

