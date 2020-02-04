IN BRIEF: Cleary, Latham advise Worldline on $8.7 bln Ingenico buy

French payments company Worldline on Monday said it had tapped Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Latham & Watkins to advise on its agreement to buy local rival Ingenico for 7.8 billion euro ($8.7 billion), a deal that creates a European leader in a sector trying to keep up with fast-changing consumer habits and technologies.

Cleary M&A partners Marie-Laurence Tibi and Rodolphe Elineau and Latham antitrust partner Jacques-Philippe Gunther, all based in Paris, led their respective teams, their firms said on Monday.

