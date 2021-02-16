Ex-EPA acting GC lands at Gibson Dunn in D.C.

David Fotouhi, a Trump administration appointee who served as acting general counsel for the Environmental Protection Agency and helped the agency revise rules related to the country’s waterways, is returning to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Fotouhi is joining the firm’s environmental litigation practice as a partner in Washington, D.C., Gibson Dunn said on Tuesday. The hire comes as firms are selectively welcoming back former high-ranking Trump administration lawyers amid a climate of heightened sensitivity.

