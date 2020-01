James McGuire, the cochair of Morrison & Foerster’s financial services litigation practice group, has joined Buckley, a Washington D.C. litigation boutique, as partner and head of its San Francisco office.

McGuire is the only partner to be based in Buckley’s San Francisco office full-time, though the law firm has three partners who split their time between that city and Los Angeles, according to its website.

