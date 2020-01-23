IN BRIEF: Four California law schools to hike attendance fees

The University of California’s governing body has approved a plan that will raise attendance costs at some of the state’s law schools by nearly $20,000 by academic year 2023-24.

The UC Board of Regents passed the plan to increase the ‘professional degree supplemental tuition’ (PDST) at UC Berkeley, Davis, Irvine and Los Angeles’ law schools in a meeting on Wednesday. It pushed off another vote scheduled for that day to raise general tuition costs at UC schools in response to concerns from students.

