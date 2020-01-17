IN BRIEF: Jackson Lewis adds four principals to California offices

Jackson Lewis, a large labor law firm, has added four principal attorneys to its offices in California, a state that in recent years has passed several employment law changes.

The hires include Katessa Charles, an employment litigator, and John Exner, a business immigration attorney, in Los Angeles; Stacey Cooper, a wage and hour attorney, in San Diego; and Patrick Stokes, a general corporate employment law attorney, in San Jose, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Rs8vEP