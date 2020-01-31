Westlaw News
January 31, 2020 / 12:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: MoFo says its revenue grew 10% to $1.15 bln in 2019

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Morrison & Foerster on Thursday said that its annual revenue in 2019 grew by 10% to $1.15 billion, an all-time high for the San Francisco-founded firm.

MoFo’s average partner compensation, or profit per partner, rose 5% to $1.5 million in 2019 compared with 2018 and its profit per equity partner hit $2 million for the first time, the firm said in a statement on Thursday. The firm has 309 partners, including 181 equity partners, it said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RExXZ5

