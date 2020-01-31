IN BRIEF: MoFo says its revenue grew 10% to $1.15 bln in 2019

Morrison & Foerster on Thursday said that its annual revenue in 2019 grew by 10% to $1.15 billion, an all-time high for the San Francisco-founded firm.

MoFo’s average partner compensation, or profit per partner, rose 5% to $1.5 million in 2019 compared with 2018 and its profit per equity partner hit $2 million for the first time, the firm said in a statement on Thursday. The firm has 309 partners, including 181 equity partners, it said.

