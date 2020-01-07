Demand rose for labor and corporate lawyers in 2019 - report

Labor and employment and corporate lawyers saw the biggest increases in demand for legal services last year, while headcount grew the most in technology transactions and licensing, corporate and M&A practice groups, according to a report published on Monday.

The 2020 Report on the State of the Legal Market from Peer Monitor, Thomson Reuters Legal Executive Institute and Georgetown Law Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession, found that there was a 1.6% rise in the demand for labor and employment attorneys and a 1.4% rise in demand for all corporate attorneys from November 2018 to November 2019.

