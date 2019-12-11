Report predicts law firm revenue growth and consolidation in 2020

Next year could bring rising revenue, a hot lateral market and more consolidation to the U.S. legal industry, according to a report released on Wednesday by Citi Private Bank’s Law Firm Group and Hildebrandt Consulting.

Their joint 2020 Client Advisory predicts that the legal industry overall will see a 5 to 6% bump in revenue in 2020. That would be a slight jump from the legal industry’s 5.1% increase in revenue in 2019 as of the end of September, according to the report.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YGhYvt