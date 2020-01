Plaintiffs in cases funded by Legalist, a litigation finance firm that uses machine learning technology to source and underwrite investments, have collectively recovered more than $500 million in damages, it said.

Those payouts stem from 20 investments in cases, Legalist said in a statement on Wednesday. Legalist has invested in 82 cases total, its statement said.

