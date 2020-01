Legal research group Acritas has, for at least the third year in a row, announced Baker McKenzie as the highest-ranking law firm according to its 2020 global brand survey released on Tuesday.

DLA Piper and Clifford Chance also cracked the 2020 Acritas Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index’s top three, as they have since at least 2018, trailed by Jones Day, Allen & Overy and Hogan Lovells.

