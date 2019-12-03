IN BRIEF: NALP to list law firms' arbitration info in directory

The National Association for Law Placement, a career advancement organization, will in 2020 include information about law firms’ arbitration policies in its directory of legal employers, a law-student organization said Monday.

NALP’s online directory, updated annually, lists more than 1,000 U.S. legal employers and includes information on office locations, number of recent hires, staff size and practice groups.

The People’s Parity Project, a network of law students and early-career attorneys founded at Harvard University, said in a statement that NALP will now also list firms’ policies on employment disputes and workplace misconduct, non-disclosure agreements and mandatory arbitration agreements as they apply to summer associates and non-partner attorneys.

