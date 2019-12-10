IN BRIEF: Kansas disciplines court reporter for Facebook posts

A Kansas judge on Friday ruled that a court reporter who had shared on social media her opinions about a murder trial that she had worked on broke the state’s rules on judicial impartiality and should be subject to public discipline.

Court reporter April Shepard in 2017 posted on Facebook that the defendant who had been convicted in a murder case she had worked on in 2012 and who is currently up for retrial “is not innocent” and “may get a new trial but the outcome will be the same.”

