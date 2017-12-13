FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge rejects tribal immunity for manager of auto lender
Sections
Featured
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
environment
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 13, 2017 / 1:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge rejects tribal immunity for manager of auto lender

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A former co-manager of a tribal lender accused of collecting illegally high interest rates cannot escape the lawsuit against him by claiming tribal sovereign immunity, a federal judge in Philadelphia ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert said Craig Mansfield, former co-manager of Michigan-based Sovereign Lending Solutions, was not protected by an Indian tribe’s immunity because he was sued in his individual capacity.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iYdhZZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.