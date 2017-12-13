Judge rejects tribal immunity for manager of auto lender

A former co-manager of a tribal lender accused of collecting illegally high interest rates cannot escape the lawsuit against him by claiming tribal sovereign immunity, a federal judge in Philadelphia ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert said Craig Mansfield, former co-manager of Michigan-based Sovereign Lending Solutions, was not protected by an Indian tribe’s immunity because he was sued in his individual capacity.

