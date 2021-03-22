U.S.'s Blinken, Libyan premier, stress need for ceasefire -State Department

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and new Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh emphasized the need for a free and fair election and other measures to end the Libyan conflict during a call on Monday, the U.S. State Department said.

The two officials “also stressed the need for full implementation of the ceasefire agreement signed on October 23, 2020, including the removal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without delay,” the State Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham)