WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed Libya-related sanctions on three individuals as well as a Malta-based company, according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website.

The Malta-based company, Alwefaq Ltd, was blacklisted by the Treasury Department alongside the three Libyan individuals and a vessel, the Maraya. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis Editing by Chris Reese)