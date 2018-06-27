FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 4:04 PM / in 2 hours

US, allies call on Libya factions to withdraw from oil facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The United States, France, Britain and Italy on Wednesday called on armed factions in Libya to cease fighting and withdraw immediately from oil installations at Es Sider and Ras Lanuf.

In a joint statement, the countries said Libya’s oil resources should remain under the control of the legitimate National Oil Corporation.

“We call for all armed actors to cease hostilities and withdraw immediately from oil installations without conditions before further damage occurs,” the statement said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

