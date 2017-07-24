FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle plunge 3-cent limit after USDA reports
July 24, 2017 / 7:13 PM / 22 days ago

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle plunge 3-cent limit after USDA reports

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle closes down sharply
    * Lean hog contracts finish lower

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Some Chicago Mercantile
Exchange live cattle contracts settled down the 3.000-cent per
pound daily price limit on Monday following Friday's bearish
U.S. Department of Agriculture cattle reports, said traders.
    Friday's USDA monthly Cattle-On-Feed report showed the
largest June cattle placements for the month in 11 years. The 
twice-yearly U.S. cattle inventory data showed continued herd
expansion.                          
    Drought-related weather in the northern U.S. Plains started
pushing more cattle into feedlots, said AgriVisor Services Inc
analyst Dale Durchholz.
    Traders said sell stops and fund liquidation accelerated
market losses.
    August         ended 2.550 cents per pound lower at 113.875
cents and below the 100-day moving average of 114.377 cents.
October         and December         settled limit down at
114.400 and 115.175 cents, respectively.
    CME live cattle's trading limit will expand to 4.500 cents
on Tuesday.
    Some investors bought futures at market lows with the view
that Monday's selloff was overdone. They also said Monday
morning's wholesale beef price bounce suggested it may be about
to bottom out seasonally.            
    "Beef prices have gotten back to being a somewhat attractive
item relative to pork," said Durchholz. Wholesale beef prices
may influence how much packers pay for cattle this week, he
said.
    Market-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S. Plains last week
brought $117 to $120.50 per cwt, said feedlot sources.    
    Bearish traders believe Monday's market selloff might work
against this week's cash prices.
    Bullish investors cited profitable packer margins and tight
supplies in parts of the Plains as supportive cash price
factors.        
    On Monday the USDA will issue the monthly cold storage
report at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) that will include total June
beef and pork inventories.
    Two analysts surveyed by Reuters, on average, projected last
month's total beef stocks at 401.8 million pounds and 544.8
million for pork.
    CME feeder cattle closed sharply lower, with the August
contract down the 4.500-cent limit, following the steep decline
in live cattle futures and cash feeder cattle prices.
    August feeders         ended limit down at 148.450 cents per
pound. September         closed 4.475 cents lower at 148.675
cents. Feeder cattle's limit will expand to 6.750-cents on
Tuesday.

    LOWER HOG MARKET CLOSE
    Weaker cash and wholesale pork prices weighed on CME lean
hogs, said traders.
    August         closed 0.725 cent per pound lower at 80.375
cents, and October         down 0.775 cent to 66.450 cents.
    Seasonally building supplies pressured cash and wholesale
pork prices, a trader said.                  

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Andrew Hay)

