in 15 days
LIVESTOCK-End-of-month positioning pressures CME live cattle
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2017 / 8:41 PM / in 15 days

LIVESTOCK-End-of-month positioning pressures CME live cattle

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle finish mostly lower
    * Hogs close lower, down 11 pct in July

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Last Friday's selling of
Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts carried over
into Monday, led by sell-stops and position squaring on the last
trading session of the month, traders and analysts said.
    Some investors sold August futures and simultaneously bought
deferred contracts while cautiously awaiting this week's cash
prices.
    August         ended 0.900 cent per pound lower at 112.000
cents per pound, and October         was down 0.475 cent at
111.950 cents.
    Bullish market participants believe profitable packer
margins, and the expected seasonal bottoming out of wholesale
beef values, may support cash prices later this week.
                 
    Contrarians said packers might avoid bidding up for cattle
given current ample supplies and increased numbers ahead in the
pipeline.
    Last week market-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S. Plains
moved at $117 to $118 per cwt, down as much as $3 from a week
earlier.
    Investors await the sale of a small number of animals at
Wednesday's Fed Cattle Exchange. Last week cattle there brought
$117.50 to $118.25.
    CME feeder cattle traders bought the August contract and at
the same time sold back months, reflecting firmer cash feeder
cattle prices and weaker live cattle futures.
    August feeders         ended up 0.125 cent per pound at
146.175 cents. September         finished 0.450 cent lower at
146.650 cents, and October         was down 0.625 cent at
146.225 cents.
    
    HOG ENDS LOWER
    CME lean hogs settled lower, declining more than 11 percent
for July, after record-large hog numbers during the month
undercut cash prices, said traders.
    Sell-stops and fund liquidation exerted more pressure on
lean hog contracts. 
    August         closed 1.100 cents per pound lower at 80.300
cents. October         ended down 0.475 cent at 66.025 cents,
below the 200-day moving average of 66.250 cents.
    Traders are monitoring wholesale pork belly prices that
typically top out around early August as the summer
bacon-lettuce-tomato sandwich season approaches - which is
typically around the U.S. Labor Day holiday.
    "The hog market needed to see the bellies at least appear to
put in a top last week. If that's the case, cash and futures
markets will be priced accordingly," said Rosenthal Collins
broker James Burns.         

 (Editing by Matthew Lewis)

