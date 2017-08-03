FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIVESTOCK-Beef price bounce extends CME live cattle gains
August 3, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 6 hours ago

LIVESTOCK-Beef price bounce extends CME live cattle gains

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle finishes higher
    * Hog market ends mostly weaker

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures        finished in bullish territory for a third
straight session on Thursday, helped by firmer wholesale beef
values, said traders.
    Technical buying and futures' discounts to cash prices so
far this week provided additional market support, they said.
    August         ended 0.700 cent per pound higher at 115.225
cents per pound, and above the 20-day moving average of 115.064
cents. October         finished up 0.150 cent per pound at
114.825 cents.
    Wholesale beef prices, or cutout, have traded mixed to
higher since July 28, stabilizing a market that has slumped
seasonally in recent weeks in the face of plentiful pork and
chicken.           
    "A short-term bottom is in for the beef cutout. But I'm
still concerned about increased supplies for September and
October," said Allendale Inc chief strategist Rich Nelson.
    So far this week, packers in the U.S. Plains paid $117 to
$118 for a small number of market-ready or cash cattle. Those
prices were nearly in line with last week's sales in the region.
    Feedlots priced remaining cattle at $120 per cwt based on
firmer wholesale beef prices and still profitable packer
margins.        
    Buy stops and live cattle futures advances lifted CME feeder
cattle        for a fourth consecutive session.
    August feeders         ended up 0.400 cent per pound to
150.650 cents.
    
    MOST HOG CONTRACTS END WEAKER
    The CME's August lean hogs contract was bullishly
undervalued based on the exchange's hog index for Aug. 1 at
87.35 cents, said traders.
    But less money paid by packers for hogs, and retailers for
pork, tempered buying in the August contract, traders said.
    Ample seasonal supplies and increased numbers in the months
ahead pulled down late 2017 and early 2018 trading months, they
said.
    "I'm looking for much lower cash prices by the time that
supply period arrives," said Allendale's Nelson, referring  to
weaker deferred hog contracts. 
    August        , which expires on Aug. 14, closed up 0.025
cent per pound to 81.975 cents. Most actively traded October
        ended 0.725 cent lower at 65.500 cents, and December
        down 0.100 cent to 60.525 cents.

 (Editing by G Crosse)

