FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle hits 8-month low on cash prices
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 9, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 6 days ago

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle hits 8-month low on cash prices

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle down 4.5-cent limit
    * Lean hog market finishes higher

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures        tumbled  to the lowest level in eight
months, led by fund liquidation and weaker-than-expected prices
for cattle ready for processing, traders said.
    August         ended 2.475 cents per pound lower at 110.000
cents, and October         closed 2.550 cents lower at 108.050
cents.
    Packers in the U.S. Plains on Wednesday paid $115 per cwt
for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle that brought $116 to $119 a
week earlier.
    That followed a small number of animals that sold at
Wednesday morning's Fed Cattle Exchange for $114 to $115.50 per
cwt. Animals there last week brought $116.
    "There's a lot of beef that has to moved right now. Now we
have cooler weather across the cattle belt and feed costs remain
cheap, which should promote weight gains," U.S. Commodities
President Don Roose said regarding this week's lower cash
returns.
    This week's cash price setback and Wednesday's mixed
wholesale beef values could help grow packer profits, a trader
said.                  
    Despite futures' abrupt retreat on Wednesday, the market
remains bullishly undervalued compared to cash prices, which may
attract bargain hunters on Thursday, he said.
    Technical selling and sharply lower live cattle futures
dropped CME feeder cattle by their 4.500-cents per pound daily
price limit. That limit will increase to 6.750 cents on
Thursday.
    August feeders         ended limit down at 141.525 cents.
          
    HIGHER HOG MARKET CLOSE
    CME lean hogs benefited from their price discounts compared
to the exchange's hog index for Aug. 7 at 85.76 cents, traders
said. 
    Some investors bought lean hog futures and simultaneously
sold live cattle contracts because of their more bearish
fundamental implications.
    Nonetheless, both markets are under a cloud of uncertainty
amid heightened tensions between the United States and North
Korea - a key Chinese ally, said traders and analysts.
    Asia, including South Korea, Japan and China, is a major
market for U.S. pork and beef, especially with cattle and hog
supplies on the rise in the United States, said Roose.
    "When you have a big supply, you want to make sure that the
demand is solid," he said.
    August        , which expires on Aug. 14, closed 0.600 cent
per pound higher at 84.125 cents. Most actively traded October
        ended 0.500 cent higher at 68.250 cents.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.