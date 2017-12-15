LIVESTOCK-Cash prices fuel higher CME live cattle futures

By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Friday closed up 2.3 percent, their biggest one-day gain in over a month, after packers paid more for livestock than expected, said traders. Buy stops, short-covering and fund buying accelerated futures advances, they said. December live cattle finished 2.625 cents per pound higher at 118.900 cents, and above the 20-day moving average of 117.540 cents. February ended 1.875 cents higher at 121.025 cents, and above the 100-day moving average of 119.355 cents. On Friday, packers in the U.S. Plains paid $118 to $120 per cwt for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle that a week earlier brought $115 to $118. Some processors needed cattle heading into their final week of slaughters for the year prior to the Christmas and New Year's holidays, said analysts and traders. There were fewer cattle for sale than last week, a trader said. And some ranchers were current, or sent animals to market earlier than they had planned, based on lighter cattle weights, he said. Investors look ahead to next week's cash and futures trade, with packers buying cattle for the Christmas holiday-shortened workweek while beef demand continues to struggle seasonally. Participants will adjust positions before exiting the market for holiday vacations, which could stir market volatility. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle-On-Feed report is scheduled for release on Dec. 22 at 11:00 a.m. CST. Buy stops, short-covering and live cattle futures advances also lifted CME feeder cattle to its biggest daily increase in over a month, up 1.2 percent. January feeder cattle closed 1.500 cents per pound higher at 147.750 cents. HOG FUTURES FINISH HIGHER CME lean hogs settled higher, led by slight cash hog and wholesale pork price increases, said traders. Modest fund buying and support from CME's cattle markets helped lift the exchange's lean hog contracts, they said. February closed 0.900 cent higher at 68.525 cents. April ended up 0.550 cent at 72.800 cents. Both trading months landed above their respective 10-day moving average of 68.495 and 72.785 cents. Some processors bumped up cash hogs bids to maintain a consistent flow of supplies for next week's production, a trader said. Grocers are buying pork sparingly until they determine how much of it sold over the Christmas holiday, he said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)