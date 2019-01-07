LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures break losing streak on bargain buying

By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose 1.2 percent on Monday, rebounding from five straight sessions of declines on a round of bargain buying. Feeder cattle futures also closed higher after sinking to a one-month low during the session while lean hog futures eased. Cattle also received support from news that the number of cattle offered for sale was down 6,200 from a week earlier, which may lend support to cash prices, said Rich Nelson, analyst at Allendale. CME February live cattle settled up 1.275 cents at 123.200 cents per pound. CME March feeder cattle were up 1.050 cents to 143.875 cents per pound. CME February hog futures settled down 0.050 cent at 61.900 cents per pound. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Tom Brown)