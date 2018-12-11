LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures climb on technical buying, demand optimism

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures gained about 1 percent on Tuesday, lifted by technical buying and optimism for the continued robust demand for cattle and beef, traders and analysts said. Cattle futures shrugged off three straight sessions of declines to rise to the highest levels in about a week. Stronger wholesale beef prices and expectations that feedlots would offer fewer cattle for sale this week helped to propel the gains, with CME February live cattle finishing up 0.950 cent at 122.150 cents per pound. "Some of the recent data has been supportive to the (cattle) market. The beef cutout values especially have been better than people expected given how big the slaughter numbers have been," said Steiner Consulting Group analyst Altin Kalo. The closely watched weekly comprehensive beef cutout report on Monday showed beef prices at $209.57 per cwt, up 14 cents from the previous week. Prices rose at a time when they typically ease as many retailers have already purchased meat to sell during the holidays. Daily beef cutout prices were lower on Tuesday but prices remained near the highest levels in weeks, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. "That's giving people confidence that demand is in good shape," Kalo said of beef prices. CME January feeder cattle futures jumped 2.275 cents to 147.300 cents per pound. Meanwhile, lighter-weight feeder steers were up $2 to $3 per cwt at a weekly cattle auction in Oklahoma City, the USDA said. Lean hog futures were mostly lower, weighed down by abundant hog supplies and weaker cash prices. "Most plants have all the pigs they need and then some," one cash hog broker said. Most-active February hog futures fell 1.625 cents to 65.200 cents per pound, about a one-week low. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)