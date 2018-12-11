Consumer Goods and Retail
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures climb on technical buying, demand optimism

Michael Hirtzer

    CHICAGO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures         gained about 1 percent on Tuesday, lifted
by technical buying and optimism for the continued robust demand
for cattle and beef, traders and analysts said.
    Cattle futures shrugged off three straight sessions of
declines to rise to the highest levels in about a week.
    Stronger wholesale beef prices and expectations that
feedlots would offer fewer cattle for sale this week helped to
propel the gains, with CME February live cattle        
finishing up 0.950 cent at 122.150 cents per pound.
    "Some of the recent data has been supportive to the (cattle)
market. The beef cutout values especially have been better than
people expected given how big the slaughter numbers have been,"
said Steiner Consulting Group analyst Altin Kalo.
    The closely watched weekly comprehensive beef cutout report
on Monday showed beef prices at $209.57 per cwt, up 14 cents
from the previous week. Prices rose at a time when they
typically ease as many retailers have already purchased meat to
sell during the holidays.             
    Daily beef cutout prices were lower on Tuesday but prices
remained near the highest levels in weeks, according to U.S.
Department of Agriculture data.
    "That's giving people confidence that demand is in good
shape," Kalo said of beef prices.
    CME January feeder cattle futures         jumped 2.275 cents
to 147.300 cents per pound.
    Meanwhile, lighter-weight feeder steers were up $2 to $3 per
cwt at a weekly cattle auction in Oklahoma City, the USDA said.
            
    Lean hog futures         were mostly lower, weighed down by
abundant hog supplies and weaker cash prices. 
    "Most plants have all the pigs they need and then some," one
cash hog broker said.
    Most-active February hog futures         fell 1.625 cents to
65.200 cents per pound, about a one-week low.
    
       

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
