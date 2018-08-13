LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures drop on weak cash markets, rising supply

CHICAGO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. cattle futures fell on Monday, weighed down by weakness in the cash market, traders said.

Weekly slaughter estimates showed supplies up from a year ago and last week, adding pressure to the market.

Hog futures were firm, supported by rising values for the pork cutout.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange August live cattle futures ended 1.050 cents lower at 107.200 cents per pound. The most active September live cattle contract was down 1.100 cents at 108.150 cents.

CME August feeder cattle futures dropped 1.250 cents to 148.650 cents per pound and September feeders were 1.075 cents lower at 148.450 cents.

Most active CME October hogs settled up 0.475 cent at 51.650 cents per pound while the front-month August hog contract gained 0.725 cent to close at 55.525 cents. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by James Dalgleish)