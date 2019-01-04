LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures extend slide to 2-week low on technicals

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures slumped to a two-week low on Friday, extending a decline to the fifth consecutive session on pressure from technical selling, traders and analysts said. Feeder cattle and lean hog futures also eased, with feeders weighed down by rising corn prices that raised costs to fatten animals. Cash cattle in the U.S. Plains traded at mostly $123 per cwt on Thursday - sales that were about unchanged from the previous week and a sell signal for some futures traders. "The steady cash must have been a disappointment. A lot of the trade expected it to go higher," said Archer Financial Services broker Dennis Smith. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday said cash cattle trades on Thursday in the Plains totaled 50,500 head at an average price of $122.83 per cwt. CME February live cattle settled down 1.300 cent at 121.925 cents per pound, the lowest level since Dec. 20. The contract's weekly decline of 1.8 percent was the biggest since early in November. CME March feeder cattle were off 1.625 cents to 142.825 cents per pound, the lowest since Dec. 18. Cattle prices last week reached multi-month highs before turning lower this week. "Live and feeder cattle failed to bounce back on the challenging week," CHS Hedging said in a client note. CME February hog futures settled down 0.200 cent at 61.950 cents per pound as some investors took profits after the hog market climbed for three straight sessions. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer Editing by Leslie Adler)