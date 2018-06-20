LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures hit 3-month high on technicals; hogs extend drop

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures climbed to a three-month peak on Tuesday, buoyed by technical buying and spreading as some investors bought cattle and sold hog futures, traders said. Most-active Chicago Mercantile Exchange August live cattle settled up 0.225 cent to 106.650 cents per pound, climbing for the fourth straight session and finishing above its 100-day moving average for the first time since March. Futures were further supported by their discount to the cash cattle market, with nearly 1,500 cattle trading at an average price of $110 per cwt - the equivalent of a futures price of 110.000 cents per pound - at the weekly Fed Cattle Exchange online auction. Some traders were squaring up positions ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture Cattle on Feed report due on Friday that analysts predicted would show smaller amounts of cattle moved into feedlots in May, which could limit supplies available to beef packers later this year. Separate USDA data on Friday was expected to show about 451.8 million pounds of beef and 623.2 million pounds of pork in U.S. cold storage in May, according to a few analysts. Both of the figures, if realized, would be lower than meat in storage in April. "These guys are buying ahead of the Cattle on Feed report," independent livestock trader Dan Norcini said of the gains in cattle futures. CME August feeder cattle edged 0.200 cent lower to 149.425 cents per pound, declining after earlier hitting a three-month high of 150.750 cents. Lean hog futures dropped over 2 percent for the second straight session, easing in sympathy with sagging cash hog prices. Most-active August hogs briefly fell by their 3.000-cent daily price limit before finishing 2.575 cents lower at 75.150 cents per pound, a 1-1/2 week low. Pork packers whose profit margins were in negative territory for the first time since 2015 have scaled back slaughter rates in recent days, cutting demand for hogs and weighing on prices. Hogs in the top cash market of Iowa and southern Minnesota were down 84 cents to $82.51 per cwt, USDA said. (Additional reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by Diane Craft)